4 found dead inside San Francisco home in possible murder-suicide: sources

The Brief Four people were found dead inside a San Francisco home in what sources say may be a murder-suicide. The discovery was made at a house in the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard in the Westwood Highlands neighborhood. Police have taken over the investigation; no further details have been released.



Four people were found dead Wednesday inside a home in San Francisco’s Westwood Highlands neighborhood in a possible murder-suicide, according to sources.

Two sources told KTVU the incident is being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, though San Francisco police officials said they are treating it as a case of suspicious deaths. The department’s homicide unit is leading the investigation, but police have not classified the case as a homicide at this time.

Discovery on Monterey Boulevard

What we know:

The San Francisco Fire Department first confirmed that four bodies were discovered at a home in the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard. They said crews were responding to a 911 call for a welfare check when they located the bodies.

Officials have not elaborated on the circumstances surrounding the deaths. The Medical Examiner’s Office is conducting its own investigation to determine the cause and manner of death.

Officers were seen combing through the house and the surrounding neighborhood for evidence.

SFPD spokesperson, Officer Robert Rueca, said the home where the bodies were found was not previously known to police.

"This is a very rare occurrence in this neighborhood," Rueca said. "This area rarely sees any type of activity close to this."

There was no threat to the community.

Neighbors told KTVU that the family who lived in the home moved in over a year ago and would regularly decorate for the holidays.