Fox Local partners with SFSPCA for shelter animal toy drive in San Francisco

Fox Local and the SPCA are partnering up for a shelter animal toy drive. Anyone who wants to participate can bring a new toy for a cat or a dog to the San Francisco SPCA.

A tent located at the festive winter walk area of Union Square at Stockton O'Farrell will be accepting donations between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

If you cannot make it today, you can head to the Fox Local app. Live video from Macy's and its holiday windows in Union Square, featuring adoptable puppies and kittens will be available on the Fox Local app from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.