Free Bay Area public transit and extended service options offered on New Year's Eve

If you do have New Year's Eve plans to ring in 2022, you have ample options from Bay Area public transit to get around for free and safely.

While BART won't be free, they will have extended service for New Year's Eve with trains running past 1 a.m. If you are in San Francisco, the last East Bay bound train running through SF will be at 1:30 p.m. The last Milbrae bound train will run through the city at 2:10 a.m.

Regular Saturday service on BART will be in effect on Saturday, New Year's Day.

Muni will offer free and extra service on all routes beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year's Eve Friday through 5 a.m. on Saturday. You do not need to tag your Clipper card or activate your Muni Mobile ticket during these hours. Muni Metro fare gates will be open.

There will be extra Muni Metro subway service from 7 p.m. Friday to 2:15 a.m. Saturday. There will be extra Owl Service from 9 p.m. Friday to to 5 a.m. Saturday. And San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency advises to be aware of Union Square street closures and Muni reroutes from 7 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

Caltrain offers free rides on New Year's Eve as well as additional trains.

Caltrain will operate on their regular weekday service on Friday, with free fares after 8 p.m. until the last special train departs San Francisco no later than 1:30 a.m. Caltrain will resume collecting fares on Saturday at 7 a.m. They will operate on its normal weekend schedule New Year's Day.

In the East Bay, AC Transit offers free fares on all bus lines on New Year's Eve and will operate on a Sunday schedule. You can catch a free ride from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Saturday.

SamTrans on the Peninsula wants you to get home safe. They are offering free rides on New Year's Eve from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

VTA in the South Bay is offering free bus and light rail service starting at 8 p.m. with extended service on some routes. You can find the full details here.

Masks are required on all transit systems due to the federal COVID mandate.