Free Blockbuster libraries are cropping up in the Bay Area as part of a new movement

It’s a throwback to days of old, before on-demand streaming movies hit households. And it’s spurred on by the idea that free entertainment can and should be accessible to the masses.

It’s called "Free Blockbuster," named after the popular video rental chain that cropped up across the U.S. starting in the mid 1980s.

The concept of this new revival movement is similar to the "Little Free Library" model, seen in neighborhoods across the country, but instead of books, kiosks are supplied with items like VHS videos and DVDs, with users invited to "TAKE a movie, LEAVE a movie," and they're reminded to "Be kind, Rewind!"

Free Blockbuster founder, Brian Morrison, a Los Angeles producer and former Blockbuster employee, said the mission of his movement was to "combat the myth of scarcity by providing free entertainment to as many people as possible."

A VHS video collector himself, he set up his first library in 2019 in his L.A. neighborhood of Los Feliz.

Since then, dozens, including three in the Bay Area, have popped up across the country. Kiosks have also been set up outside the U.S., with several in Canada and one in Mexico.

Those who want to be a part of the movement were invited to build their own franchise.

FreeBlockbuster.org said kiosks can be built in any creative way desired and suggested one way was to refurbish abandoned newspaper vending boxes, another casualty of the digital world, as printed newspapers hit a decline.

Once a location has been established, franchisees can decorate their library using the Free Blockbuster logo.

Those who can’t build their own location can purchase a fully decorated Free Blockbuster boxes for $349, available while supplies last, the website said.

Organizers then encouraged franchisees to spread the word to help the movement gain momentum.

In the Bay Area, the newest Free Blockbuster location was in Rohnert Park, established in January at 1376 Garmont Court.

The location called, "bigbigspoon's Free Blockbuster," said it was owned and operated by a former Blockbuster store manager who worked for the company for 10 years.

"My family loves the Free Blockbuster movement," the site said.

You can find another kiosk in Oakland at 420 40th Street in the city's Temescal neighborhood in front of record shop "1234 Go Records."

And in San Jose, there's a library at retro video gaming store Gameshop Downstairs located at 124 East Santa Clara Street.

Free Blockbuster library in San Jose, Calif. (Gameshop Downstairs)

"We have always been a fan of lending libraries," the business told KTVU in an email, noting its Free Blockbuster has been a popular offering for its community members.

"Being that we are in the center of a metropolitan area we have a large community of unhoused individuals who greatly benefit and appreciate our kiosk, and we are happy to have a solution to provide affordable or free media to those who are less fortunate," Gameshop Downstairs said.

And while the idea was built on the concept of providing free movies, movement organizers said users can place "Anything your community might value as a public possession." Some other suggested items include video games, music, as well as VCR and DVD players.

"Every Free Blockbuster," organizers said, "is a service to your community."



