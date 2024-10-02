Free ferry rides on San Francisco Bay

To mark California Clean Air Day on Wednesday, certain ferry rides are free for the day.

It's something the San Francisco Bay Ferry does every year to encourage people to start taking the ferry as their primary mode of transportation for their commute.

But Wednesday's annual tradition also just happens to fall on the second day of this heat wave and a Spare the Air Day.

"We want to draw peoples' attention to something that people can do day to day to reduce their footprint," said ferry spokeswoman Alexis Matsui.

Ridership on the SF Bay Ferry's routes is 86% of what it was before the pandemic - the strongest ridership rebound of any public transit agency in the Bay Area.

