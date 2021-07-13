Free home up for grabs in West Oakland— but here's the catch

There's no secret Bay Area home prices are among some of the highest in the nation, but a home in West Oakland is being offered for free.

The victorian style home is situated between 24th and 26th streets, but is slated to be replaced with town homes.

The property owner is selling the home for absolutely no cost, but the catch is that the buyer has to move the home to a new location. The buyer will assume the responsibility for the relocation expenses, which could be costly.

Those interested in snatching up the free home should contact Alex Walter at (609) 707-6744.