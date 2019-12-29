Free rides offered on VTA lines through Tuesday

article

Free bus and light rail rides are being offered by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority from Saturday through New Year's Eve on Tuesday.

"No ticket, no downloading and no tagging required," the agency said in an announcement.

In addition, on New Year's Eve only, the 181 bus line and VTA light rail lines will run extended service about an hour later than usual.

Step-by-step instructions on using VTA are available at www.newservice.vta.org, by email at customer.service@vta.org, or by calling (408) 321-2300.