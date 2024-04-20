Free smoke alarms given to residents in Oakland neighborhood

The American Red Cross Saturday partnered with the Oakland Fire Department for a fire safety event.

The two agencies are working with dozens of volunteers who are going door-to-door to install free smoke alarms in Oakland as part of an annual event called Sound the Alarm.

This year, it's taking place in an Oakland neighborhood near Partridge Avenue, which was the scene of a deadly house fire last December.

"This is a part of our signature campaign….to prepare for home fires, so we install free smoke detectors…we talk about home fire safety, the do's the dont's…," said one volunteer.



The Sound the Alarm program is funded through donations from partners such as State Farm, FEMA and PG&E.

