Free tacos for health care workers, first responders in Concord

An East Bay fitness studio and restaurant have teamed up to offer something tasty to those on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic.

P2P Transformation Center in Concord and Rancho Grande Taqueria are giving away free tacos to doctors, hospital staff, and first responders who work endlessly to protect the communities they serve.

The food can be picked up on Tuesday between noon and 3 p.m. or until supplies at 2395 Willow Pass Road in Concord.