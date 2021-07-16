Fremont: 14-year-old found covered in blood after fatally stabbing mom, injuring dad

A 14-year-old boy in Fremont was found covered in his parents' blood after stabbing them early Friday morning. Authorities said the boy's mother died from her stab wounds, and his father was seriously injured, according to police.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Paseo Padre Parkway around 12:33 a.m. after receiving a report of a stabbing, police said. When officers arrived at the home, they found a woman who was unconscious and a man who was alert, both suffering from stab wounds.

Paramedics pronounced the woman dead at the scene. Her husband was transported to a trauma center in serious condition but was later stabilized.

Police learned the victim's 14-year-old son carried out the stabbing.

Fremont police and officers from Newark and Union City police departments set up a perimeter in the area and began a search for the suspect. Within 30 minutes, a resident called in to the Fremont Dispatch to report a teen covered in blood. The teen was identified as the suspect in the double stabbing. He was detained about a mile away from the home where the stabbing occurred.

Police say his identity is not being released due to his age.

Authorities have not determined a motive for the attack.