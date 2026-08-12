Woman killed in Fremont apartment fire
FREMONT, Calif. - A woman died after a fire at a Fremont apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.
Firefighters find woman suffering from burns
What we know:
The Fremont Fire Department said it received a call around 9:20 a.m. reporting a fire at an apartment building in the 4200 block of Irvington Avenue.
Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in a shared ground-floor hallway and an unconscious woman suffering from burns.
Crews brought the fire under control, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.
Her identity has not been released.
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Fire believed to be related to cooking incident
Dig deeper:
Investigators believe the fire was related to a cooking incident, but officials did not release additional details.
The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The Source: This story was written based on information from the Fremont Fire Department.