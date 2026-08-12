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Woman killed in Fremont apartment fire

By
KTVU FOX 2
Fremont
Published August 12, 2026 2:06 PM PDT
Published August 12, 2026 2:06 PM PDT
Fremont fire leaves woman dead
Fremont fire leaves woman dead

Fremont fire leaves woman dead

A woman died after a fire at a Fremont apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

The Brief

    • A woman died after a fire at a Fremont apartment complex Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Irvington Avenue.
    • Firefighters found a small fire in a shared ground-floor hallway and an unconscious woman suffering from burns. She later died at a hospital.
    • Investigators believe the fire was related to a cooking incident but have not released additional details.

FREMONT, Calif. - A woman died after a fire at a Fremont apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters find woman suffering from burns

What we know:

The Fremont Fire Department said it received a call around 9:20 a.m. reporting a fire at an apartment building in the 4200 block of Irvington Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in a shared ground-floor hallway and an unconscious woman suffering from burns.

Crews brought the fire under control, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not been released.

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When a fast-moving fire tore through a Foster City condominium complex earlier this month, it displaced more than 100 residents and reduced everything one woman owned to ashes.

Fire believed to be related to cooking incident

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the fire was related to a cooking incident, but officials did not release additional details.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Fremont Fire Department.

Fremont