Woman killed in Fremont apartment fire

The Brief A woman died after a fire at a Fremont apartment complex Wednesday morning in the 4200 block of Irvington Avenue. Firefighters found a small fire in a shared ground-floor hallway and an unconscious woman suffering from burns. She later died at a hospital. Investigators believe the fire was related to a cooking incident but have not released additional details.



A woman died after a fire at a Fremont apartment complex Wednesday morning, according to fire officials.

Firefighters find woman suffering from burns

What we know:

The Fremont Fire Department said it received a call around 9:20 a.m. reporting a fire at an apartment building in the 4200 block of Irvington Avenue.

Firefighters arrived to find a small fire in a shared ground-floor hallway and an unconscious woman suffering from burns.

Crews brought the fire under control, and the woman was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.

Her identity has not been released.

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Fire believed to be related to cooking incident

Dig deeper:

Investigators believe the fire was related to a cooking incident, but officials did not release additional details.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.