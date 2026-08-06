Cause of massive Foster City condo complex fire revealed

The Brief The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department has determined the cause of the six-alarm Foster City condominium fire that displaced more than 150 people from a structure that is still in danger of collapsing. Fire officials said that a propane barbecue on the outside deck of a first-floor unit started the Sunday fire at 815 Sea Spray Lane The American Red Cross has been helping affected residents, but the next steps for them are still unclear.



The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department has determined the cause of the six-alarm Foster City condominium fire that displaced more than 150 people from a structure that is still in danger of collapsing.

Propane BBQ

What we know:

In a post on social media, fire officials said that a propane barbecue on the outside deck of a first-floor unit started the Sunday fire at 815 Sea Spray Lane. Officials later said they made an arrest in connection with the fire, but have not publicly disclosed their name.

Neighbors had previously hinted to KTVU that a BBQ might have been the cause of the fire.

The fire department also said that the 51-unit Spinnaker Cove Condo Complex remains fenced off and red-tagged.

The American Red Cross has been helping affected residents, but the next steps for them are still unclear.

Earlier in the week, one of the displaced residents, Aiden Reyes, said he was heartbroken to have lost most of his family's belongings in the fire.

"We've lived there for 10 years, so a lot of memories, a lot of physical items, but a lot of sentimental items you can't get back."

The Foster City Chamber of Commerce has stepped in to coordinate relief efforts, which can be found here.