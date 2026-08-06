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Arrest made in Foster City condo fire

By
KTVU FOX 2
Foster City
Published August 6, 2026 1:46 PM PDT
Published August 6, 2026 1:46 PM PDT
Cause of massive Foster City condo complex fire revealed
Cause of massive Foster City condo complex fire revealed

Cause of massive Foster City condo complex fire revealed

The San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department has determined the cause of the six-alarm Foster City condominium fire that displaced more than 150 people from a structure that is still in danger of collapsing.

The Brief

    • Police arrested a suspect in connection with the Aug. 2 fire that destroyed the Spinnaker Cove condominium complex in Foster City and displaced more than 150 residents.
    • Investigators said the fire was caused by an unattended gas grill on the balcony of a first-floor unit. The suspect was booked into the San Mateo County Jail.
    • The 51-unit building has been declared a total loss.

FOSTER CITY, Calif. - An arrest has been made in connection with a fire that destroyed a Foster City condominium complex and displaced more than 150 residents, authorities said.

The Foster City Police Department has not publicly identified the suspect, who was arrested on suspicion of unlawfully causing a fire resulting in injuries to firefighters, as well as obstructing and delaying police and fire investigations.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and booked into the San Mateo County Jail.

Investigators say unattended grill caused fire

What we know:

Investigators determined the Aug. 2 fire was caused by an unattended gas grill on the exterior balcony of a first-floor condo unit at 815 Sea Spray Lane.

The blaze destroyed the 51-unit Spinnaker Cove condominium complex, which remains fenced off and red-tagged because officials say the building is at risk of collapse.

Foster City condo fire leaves dozens without homes
Foster City condo fire leaves dozens without homes

Foster City condo fire leaves dozens without homes

Fire crews remained on the scene Monday dousing hot spots following a massive, six-alarm blaze that gutted a Foster City condominium complex, displacing dozens of residents and injuring four firefighters.

Firefighters injured

Four firefighters were injured while battling the blaze and rescuing residents. Officials said they were treated for injuries ranging from second-degree burns to smoke inhalation.

Authorities said the building suffered catastrophic damage and is considered a total loss after flames spread through the attic and insulation.

Seven people trapped on the third floor were rescued by the San Mateo Consolidated Fire Department as residents evacuated with children and pets.

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Residents face uncertain future

More than 150 residents remain displaced following the fire.

"You're lucky to see me not crying. I've been crying since last night," displaced resident Ricky Liboro said after the fire. "We lost everything... We're just trying to figure things out at this moment, trying to process everything."

The Source: This story was written based on information from the Foster City Police Department. 

Foster City