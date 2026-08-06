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The Brief Fairfield police are searching for 36-year-old Chantel Brooks, who has been missing since July 17. Surveillance video captured Brooks leaving her job in San Francisco around 12:20 a.m. and later leaving a CVS store in Fairfield around 1:45 a.m. before approaching her vehicle. Brooks was driving a black 2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV with California license plate 9SBB134. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.



Authorities are searching for a Fairfield woman who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Chantel Brooks, 36, was last seen July 17, according to the Fairfield Police Department.

Last known whereabouts

What we know:

At about 12:20 a.m., surveillance video captured Brooks leaving her job in the 700 block of Eddy Street in San Francisco.

She was wearing a brown multicolored brimmed hat, a red zip-up sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and brown furry boots.

About 1:45 a.m., surveillance cameras recorded Brooks leaving a CVS store in the 300 block of East Travis Boulevard in Fairfield while wearing the same clothing. Video shows her approaching her vehicle in the store's parking lot.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Fairfield police are searching for 36-year-old Chantel Brooks, who has been missing since July 17.

Vehicle description

Police said Brooks was driving a black 2021 Infiniti QX50 SUV with California license plate 9SBB134.

Brooks is described as 5'6" tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

How to help

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Brooks' whereabouts is urged to contact the Fairfield Police Department at 707-428-7300.