Fremont CVS security guard killed on the job identified

The security guard killed at a CVS in Fremont has been identified, authorities said.

The Alameda County Sheriff's Office identified the guard as 41-year-old Abakr Mohamed Amin.

Amin, from Sacramento, was killed Thursday around 11 p.m. at the CVS in the Fremont Hub Shopping Center, when he confronted a male customer and a violent altercation ensued, police said.

The customer, who has not been identified, was seen leaving the store with bloody stab wounds, including to his neck. He was taken to a local trauma center. Amin died at the scene.

A cashier who witnessed the fatal encounter said the situation unfolded when a customer entered the store with a large backpack. The cashier radioed Amin to "keep an eye out" on the customer, but not to make him feel like he was being targeted.

The customer and guard began verbally fighting each other, including using racial remarks and profanities at one another. Moments later, gunshots rang out, witnesses said.

"I heard two gunshots," the cashier said. "I looked over and saw the security guard fall down, face flat in front of the electronic section."

The cashier told KTVU the store has been suffering from an escalating theft problem, especially during the late-night hours.

Amin was due to be transferred to another store and just started the job less than two weeks ago. Saturday was supposed to be his last shift at the Fremont location.

KTVU reached out to Fremont police on Wednesday to found if anyone has been arrested for Amin's death. Police did not immediately respond to requests.