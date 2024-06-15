Fremont hosts first-ever Pride Fair to celebrate LGBTQ community

Fremont hosted its inaugural family-friendly Pride Fair at its Main Library, in partnership with the city's Human Relations Commission. Dozens turned out to celebrate the LGBTQ community and learn about services and resources.

"We have a nation divided right now, and we feel the only way to heal our nation is to come together in community," said acting county librarian Deb Sica. "The library is a place where civil discourse happens every day and we wanted to encourage that through this programming."

Activities included drag story time, square dancing, and drag bingo, hosted by drag queen Miss Sweet Nothing.

"I just want people to feel the love, and feel the support and the uplifting, positive vibe from just being a part of the community, and networking, and getting to know your neighbors," said Miss Sweet Nothing.

Bay Area Community Health also offered on-site rapid HIV and Hep C testing.

Featured article

The Pride Fair was an opportunity for teens, including 15-year-old Swara Adithe to volunteer.

"I feel like a lot of these minority communities are still getting a lot of hate today, and it's a very common thing and I feel like that shouldn't happen. I feel like nobody should hate anyone based off of things about them that don't affect you," she said.

She joined other allies to support members of the LGBTQ community.

Hannah Genauer of Monterey stumbled upon the fair while walking her dog.

"I love seeing that everyone has a place, has a niche. It's really great, I love the community. I feel like the LGBTQ+ community is one of the stronger communities and that makes me so happy. I just love everyone being able to feel like they are included," she said.