Fremont man who disappeared hiking in India found alive

The Fremont man who went missing in India's Dharamsala region nearly two weeks ago was found alive, according to reports.

The family of Samuel "Sammy" Vengrinovich updated an online fundraiser dedicated to financially supporting search efforts with the news on Sunday. They said he was found after nine days of "intense searching" and called the discovery a "huge miracle."

His condition wasn't immediately known, but Sammy Vengrinovich's family said he was found with injuries. They are raising funds to help pay for the "significant" medical care he needs and to pay for flights to help reunite him with his family.

The backstory:

Sammy Vengrinovich, 44, first disappeared on June 6 while hiking in a remote region of the Himalayas with a Dutch companion and was last seen climbing Mount Triund, a popular hiking spot.

His sister Natasha Vengrinovich, who lives in San Francisco, previously told KTVU her brother left his bag which contained his cellphone, at the overnight campsite and continued towards the nearby snow line, considered to be a more dangerous section of the trail, despite the weather worsening.

Natasha Vengrinovich described the area as being full of glaciers and ventured alone into the "foggy, rainy" area. Additionally, Manuel Guzman Kizer, a friend of Sammy Verngrinovich, said he did not have the right equipment for the hike's conditions.

"My mom is a desperate wreck," Natasha Vengrinovich said about his disappearance. "My dad is awake day and night...We are doing the best we can at the moment but we are very scared."

What you can do:

The family asks people to continue to donate and share, "not only to ensure Samuel receives the care he needs but to help his family shoulder the immense financial burden of this life-saving mission."

"From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for standing with Samuel and his loved ones," his family said.

Related article

This story is developing. Check back for updates.