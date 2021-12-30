Fremont police ask for help in search for missing 74-year-old woman

article

The Fremont Police Department is providing an update to its alert for an at-risk 74-year-old woman who has been missing since Thursday morning.

Fremont Police Capt. Fred Bobbitt said late Thursday afternoon that the woman, Ofelia Pena-Garcia, was last seen walking eastbound on Mowry Avenue in the direction of Mission Boulevard. She was dropped off by a Lyft driver in the area of Mowry Avenue and Civic Center Drive at 9:15 a.m.

Pena-Garcia was last seen wearing a red knee-length coat with a fur trim hood, possibly with a white/cream turtleneck, burgundy pants and black shoes. She is 5'5" tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.





