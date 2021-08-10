Fremont police asking for help locating woman missing since February

article

Fremont Police Department are asking the public's help to locate a woman who went missing in February.

32-year-old Jeanine Alexis Williams was reported missing on Feb. 10 by her social worker. At the time, police said she was listed as a missing person and entered into a national database.

32-year-old Jeanine Alexis Williams is missing. (Photo: Fremont Police Department)

Over the last several months, police said they have exhausted all leads and have worked with Williams' family on the case. Now the family is allowing police to share Williams' information as efforts to locate her continue.



Williams is described as 5’3", 150 pounds, with brown eyes and dark brown hair. She often wears different colored wigs and uses the alias of "Alexis". She may be in the areas of Hayward, Oakland, or Richmond.

If you know of her whereabouts or have seen her, you are asked to email Missing Person Coordinator Erik Wilske ewilske@fremont.gov or call the Fremont Police Department’s Investigative Unit at 510-790-6900.