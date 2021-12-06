Fremont police in search of missing 16-year-old girl

article

Police are searching for 16-year-old Karissa Augustine of Fremont, the Fremont Police Department announced Monday evening.

Augustine was last seen at Washington High School at 1:15 p.m. helping at a school play. The 5-foot-8-inch, 115-pound girl was last wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts. She also had a red Cannondale bicycle.

Anyone with more information on Augustine's whereabouts can contact the Fremont Police Department at (510) 790-6800.

