Fremont police investigating carjacking of food delivery driver

Police in Fremont are investigating a carjacking after a DoorDash delivery driver's vehicle was stolen Monday as he delivered food.

According to police, the driver stopped his vehicle in the 3700 block of Fremont Boulevard to drop off food but during the delivery, a suspect drove off in his vehicle.

A day later, on Tuesday, officers located the stolen vehicle in San Bruno, police said.

No arrest has been made in the carjacking and police didn't immediately provide a description of the suspect.