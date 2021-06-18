Fremont police make arrests, recover 22 catalytic converters

Fremont police have arrested two suspects in connection with a string of catalytic converter thefts.

Police on Thursday served three search warrants and arrested Nailah Baker, 43, of Hayward, and Haseeb Kakar, 42, of Fremont.

Police said Baker and Kakar were identified in a theft that occurred in the 4800 block of Natalie Avenue on Sunday.

During the investigation, detectives recovered a total of 22 catalytic converters and multiple power tools used during the thefts.

On Wednesday, Millbrae police arrested a 25-year-old man on suspicion of cutting a catalytic converter off a vehicle that belonged to someone else. A search of the suspsect's vehicle found burglary tools and a catalytic converter believed to have been removed from a Toyota Prius, police said.