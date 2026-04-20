Fremont police warn against ‘Assassins’ game played by Bay Area high school seniors

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The Brief Fremont police are raising awareness about a game – called "Assassins" – played by high school seniors. The game involves 12th-grade students using toy guns, such as water guns and Nerf guns, to target other students. Authorities said that police reports related to youth playing the game with toys that resemble real guns pose serious public safety risks.



Fremont police are raising awareness about a game played by high school seniors that authorities say poses serious public safety risks.

The game

What we know:

The game – called "Assassins" – involves 12th-grade students using toy guns, such as water guns and Nerf guns, to target other students, according to the Fremont Police Department.

The department added that the game usually occurs off campus throughout the city, and in other areas across the Bay Area and the nation.

"While the game involves only fake weapons, it has become a safety concern and can lead to high-risk patrol and traffic stops," the Fremont Police Department said. "Some students have chosen to use toy guns that look realistic to the public and to our officers, and the behavior associated with this game has caused public concern due to the belief that participants are carrying real weapons and acting suspiciously."

The department added that participating in the game "creates a dangerous situation" and diverts resources away from legitimate emergencies.

The consequences:

Police advised that suspicious activity such as carrying an item that "resembles a firearm" could result in law enforcement contact, citation or arrest.

Authorities added that injuries or damages resulting from children participating in the game could result in financial liability for their parents.