Fremont residents notified after dead bat tests positive for rabies

The Fremont Police Department is putting residents on alert after a dead bat tested positive for rabies near a home in the Niles neighborhood.

The bat was found Tuesday near a residence on De Salle Avenue. The Alameda County Vector Control responded and brought the bat in for testing. The Alameda County Department of Public Health confirmed the bat was diseased with rabies.

Officials with the Alameda County Vector Control are going door-to-door in the neighborhood to notify residents about the incident and provide general information about the dangers of rabies.

Officials said that while there haven't been cases of known human or animal exposure, the resident's dog where the bat was found was revaccinated and is being quarantined for 30 days.

What is rabies?

Rabies is a virus that attacks the brain and nervous system with a high mortality rate once symptoms appear.

It is preventable if those exposed are treated immediately with rabies vaccine shots.

Wild animals that can carry rabies include skunks, foxes, coyotes, and raccoons.

What you can do:

Officials are saying anyone who touched or was bitten by the bat should call the Alameda County Public Health Care Agency at (510) 267-3250 and seek medical care immediately.

Those whose animals may have been in contact with the bat should contact Fremont Animal Services at (510) 790-6635 and their veterinarian.

Unvaccinated dogs and cats are at higher risk of contracting rabies and potentially spreading it.

Officials say to vaccinate all dogs and cats against the disease, and keep dogs confined to your property, especially if they're puppies under three months.

Residents are also advised to remove outdoor pet food which can attract wildlife and to eliminate hiding spots by clearing trash, woodpiles, dense vegetation, and hollow logs.

The last time a rabid bat was found in Fremont was in 2019.