Fremont man allegedly posed as accountant, stabbed sex offender in targeted killing: court docs

The Brief Varun Suresh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing and killing David Brimmer in front of a Fremont home. Authorities allege Suresh tracked Brimmer down using information on California's Megan's Law Website. The suspect said that he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because "they hurt children," according to court documents.



The man who was arrested for allegedly stabbing and killing another man outside of a Fremont home allegedly targeted the victim because he appeared on a public sex offender registry, according to police.

Varun Suresh, 29, of Fremont was arrested on Thursday after Fremont Police Department officers were called around noon to a home in the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle on reports of two people fighting.

The backstory:

When officers arrived, they located 71-year-old David Brimmer unresponsive on the ground. Police said Brimmer, who was suffering from stab wounds, died at the scene, despite their efforts to administer trauma care.

Suresh was detained at the scene and police said a knife was recovered. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents released on Monday, Suresh allegedly said that he wanted for years to kill a sex offender because "they hurt children," adding that he thought they "deserve to die" and allegedly sharing with investigators a quote that Suresh believed to be relevant to the alleged crime: "It is not your duty to decide whether Heaven will accept them, it’s your duty to send them to the gates."

Court documents reported that Suresh did not know Brimmer prior to the alleged killing, and instead found his information on the California Megan's Law Website. Brimmer is listed on the registry as residing on Solstice Court, near the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle, and the website details that he was convicted in 1995 of committing lewd and lascivious acts with a child, for which he was incarcerated for about nine years.

A search of Suresh’s phone showed that he had taken screenshots of several profiles listed on the Megan’s Law website, which included names, addresses, physical descriptions, photos and lists of convictions. Investigators noted that the screenshots on Suresh’s phone of Brimmer’s profile were taken about 45 minutes before the first 911 calls reporting the stabbing were placed.

Authorities allege Suresh armed himself with a knife and decided to "pose as a CPA going door-to-door looking for new clients" as a ploy to approach and attack Brimmer at his home. He reportedly carried a bag, notebook and coffee during the ruse in order to "appear authentic."

"Suresh thought [Brimmer] may be ‘monitoring’ his residential street ‘thinking someone was going to kill him,’" authorities alleged in court documents. "So, Suresh used the same ruse at [Brimmer’s] neighbors’ houses prior to going to the victim’s address. This… would make Suresh appear legitimate."

Suresh eventually made his way to Brimmer’s home and knocked on his door. He told investigators that, when Brimmer answered the door, Suresh recognized him from the Megan’s Law website.

Suresh told authorities that he spoke with Brimmer and "tried to appear as non-threatening as possible." After speaking with Brimmer, Suresh shook his hand and asked his name to confirm his identity.

When Brimmer responded, Suresh said he "knew I had the right guy" and "that’s when we both knew it was on," according to court documents.

Authorities alleged Suresh then dropped the items he was carrying and grabbed Brimmer to force his way into his home. Brimmer ran from the home away from Suresh and down the street, reportedly trying to flag down a vehicle for help, but it did not stop.

Suresh allegedly chased after Brimmer and pulled out his knife. Suresh alleged that Brimmer grabbed a rock during the chase to defend himself, but that he ultimately "didn’t fight back."

Suresh also reportedly told authorities that during the chase, he asked Brimmer if he "believes in God" and told him that he should "get his last words in."

Brimmer ran two blocks from his home into an open garage and began pounding on the door leading inside while yelling for help. A neighbor opened the door and Brimmer told them to call the police, but Suresh quickly followed and said to authorities that he also told the neighbor to call police in order to pretend "like [Brimmer] was the crazy one."

Suresh said Brimmer pushed his way into the neighbor’s house and tried to shut the door, but Suresh pushed through the door and began chasing Brimmer again until he eventually caught him in the kitchen and stabbed him in the neck.

Suresh told authorities that he saw blood begin to pour from Brimmer’s neck, and he told the man, "It’s over, you have to repent," according to court documents. He allegedly told investigators that he was prepared to kill Brimmer inside the home, but he hesitated when an uninvolved witness at the house screamed "not to do this in here."

Brimmer ran out of the front door of the home, where Suresh said he cornered him on the lawn. Brimmer then collapsed to the ground, which Suresh told investigators he believed to be due to the blood loss from the initial stab wound.

Suresh told investigators that he then knelt over Brimmer, using his legs to pin the other man’s arms to the ground. He then allegedly began to stab Brimmer in the throat several more times, according to court documents.

Suresh told investigators that Brimmer was able to turn on his stomach and attempt to escape, but Suresh then allegedly cut the man’s throat.

"I just wanted to make sure it was done," Suresh told investigators, according to court documents.

The Aftermath:

After his arrest, Suresh allegedly told investigators that he "wasn’t planning on getting away with it," and said he would have called police himself if "he didn’t already believe they were coming." He added that he wanted to be arrested for the alleged crime.

"I’m hoping that because [the victim is] a pedophile… like, everyone hates pedophiles… so like, it should be cool. It should be cool," Suresh allegedly told investigators, according to court documents.

Investigators reported in court documents that Suresh, following his arrest, said he "didn’t feel sad at all" and was "not sorry" for the alleged murder. Authorities alleged that, at some points during their interview, Suresh laughed when describing the murder and described it as "honestly really fun."

Suresh was charged on Monday with murder in connection to Brimmer’s stabbing. A court date in his case has yet to be scheduled.

Previous run-in:

KTVU also learned Suresh was arrested in 2021 for making a false bomb threat, criminal threats and burglary for leaving a suspicious bag at Hyatt Place where Fremont police had shot and killed a suspect in an unrelated incident the night before.

Suresh told police in an interview following his 2021 arrest that he believed the CEO of Hyatt Hotels "was a pedophile, that he wanted to kill him, that he was ‘hunting’ the CEO and had been for a while," according to court documents.