Man arrested in fatal stabbing in front of Fremont home

The Fremont Police Department arrested a man suspected of fatally stabbing someone on Thursday.

Fight in front of home

What we know:

Police said officers responded to the 600 block of Upper Vintners Circle at around noon on reports of two people actively fighting in front of a home.

When officers arrived, they located an unresponsive victim on the ground. Police said the victim, who was suffering from stab wounds, died at the scene, despite their efforts to administer trauma care.

The suspect was detained at the scene and police said a knife was recovered.

The suspect was identified by police as Varun Suresh, 29, of Fremont. He is being held on suspicion of murder.

Police said this was an isolated incident and it appears the suspect targeted the victim for specific reasons.

"There is no threat to the community, and the subject remains in custody," police said in a statement.

The charges are pending review by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Prior incidents

KTVU has learned the suspect was arrested in 2021 for making a false bomb threat, criminal threats and burglary for leaving a suspicious bag at Hyatt Place where Fremont P.D. had shot and killed a suspect in an unrelated incident the night before. He also has a prior case involving the Walnut Creek Police Department.

Police said this is Fremont's fifth homicide in 2025.