Missing Fremont teenager found safe, police say

A 16-year-old girl in Fremont who had been missing since July 25 was found safe, the police department announced Thursday afternoon.

Hong, 16, was last seen around 6:20 p.m. on July 25 at her home on Queens Park Court, near Rix Park, police said. Surveillance video later captured her walking through a gas station at the corner of Blacow Road and Grimmer Boulevard, heading toward Irvington Community Park.

Police said Katie left behind a note for her family, indicating she may have run away to meet people she had connected with online. Investigators said the note indicated she only knew these associates by their online screen names, and that they would not share their real names.

In a post on X on Thursday, police said the girl was found safe and unharmed.

"We are relieved to share that missing juvenile Katie Hong has been located this afternoon (August 7, 2025)," police said. "She is unharmed and safe, pending to be reunited with her family. We are grateful for everyone’s support and assistance during the search. More details will be shared as they become available."

Police have not shared any other details about where she was found or the circumstances around her disappearance.

The girl's parents said earlier this week that they were looking to hire a private investigator as they searched for her.

The family had set up a GoFundMe to help cover potential expenses in the ongoing search for Katie.