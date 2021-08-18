Fremont woman arrested for allegedly setting up wildfires near Lake Tahoe

A Fremont woman was arrested for allegedly starting a wildfire near South Lake Tahoe, authorities said.

El Dorado County deputies received a report of a wildland fire and were directed to a likely arson suspect on the scene near the area of the Aspen Creek Tract near Echo Summit on August 11, police said.

The deputies found Viola Liu, 43, at the scene dressed only in a bikini and was covered in scratches and soot, according to police records. Liu later admitted to starting the fire.

Liu was arrested and later booked in the El Dorado County Jail for arson, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.