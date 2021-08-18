Caldor Fire: Wall of flames races through Northern California

Northern California wildfires that incinerated two mountain communities continued marching through the Sierra Nevada on Wednesday while a utility purposely blacked out as many as 51,000 customers to prevent new blazes.

Two weeks after the Dixie Fire destroyed most of the Gold Rush-era town of Greenville, the Caldor Fire a few miles southeast exploded through tinder-dry trees and ravaged Grizzly Flats, a forest community of around 1,200 people about 70 miles from Sacramento.

Fire officials estimated that at least 50 homes had burned in the area since the fire erupted Saturday and two people were hospitalized with serious injuries.

Firefighters say the Caldor Fire fire has grown so quickly they’ve had a hard time even keeping their maps updated with the perimeter. Video from the scene shows the enormous wall of flames racing through part of El Dorado County.

Cal Fire officials said the Caldor Fire continues to move north prompting the El Dorado County Sheriff to order new mandatory evacuations for much of Pollock Pines, including areas north of highway 50. Cal Fire expects more evacuations.

Will Berndt is one of those Grizzly Flats evacuees. He was able to grab some clothes and tools before driving to a hotel.

"It’s one of those things you see on TV," he said. " You see other communities have to deal with it. You say well that sucks."

On Tuesday, Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in El Dorado County, where authorities were considering closing the entire El Dorado National Forest.

"We know this fire has done things that nobody could have predicted, but that’s how firefighting has been in the state this year," El Dorado National Forest Supervisor Chief Jeff Marsolais said at a briefing.

More information on the Caldor Fire including evacuations here: https://www.fire.ca.gov/incidents/2021/8/14/caldor-fire/and here.

The AP contributed to this report. This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.