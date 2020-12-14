Fresh snow drawing visitors to the Sierra

The weather system that brought rain to the Bay Area over the weekend, also offered folks a chance to enjoy a good layer of snow in the Sierra.

Snow fell at elevations as low as 4,500 feet amid a winter storm warning in the region that lasted through early Monday.

Many took advantage of the fresh powder and took to parking lots and hillsides with sleds in hand.

Others visited ski resorts. Boreal Mountain California and other resorts stressed that they're operating with new rules in place to keep guests safe and reminded visitors to wear their mask.

“We're taking a lot of precautions here at Boreal," a resort spokesman said. "We have our ghost lanes which are set six feet apart to help space people out. We're really enforcing the masks... everyone's been following the rules, and we've been good.”

The National Weather Service for the Sacramento area on Monday tweeted, "We got more snow!" and shared impressive snowfall totals from the weekend, with Sierra at Tahoe receiving 17 inches.

Those planning a trip to the snow, should know that the Tahoe Basin is under strict COVID-19 guidelines as it falls under California’s stay-at-home mandate. That means hotels and other rental properties are not available except for essential travel.

However, the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe is still accepting reservations.