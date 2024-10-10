Friend-turned-stalker extorted councilmember after exchanging sexual fantasies: lawyer

In an update to a story we brought you last week, San Jose City Councilmember Omar Torres says through his attorney that the investigation he is involved in pertains to private communication he had with a consenting adult and that the relationship took a dark turn.

Torres' attorney issued a statement on Thursday regarding recent allegations and the San Jose Police Department investigation of the first-term District 3 representative. Last week, police confirmed Torres was being investigated for child sexual abuse material. At the time, Torres said the allegations were "entirely false."

According to published reports, Torres sought sexually explicit images of a minor online. The councilmember complied with detectives who obtained his electronic devices and passwords.

In the statement, issued by the Law Office of Nelson McElmurry they wrote, "The content referenced in the affidavit pertains solely to private communications between adults of age that involved talk of outrageous fantasy and role play." The statement clarifies the communication was not based in real-world action and the intent was entirely fictitious.

The attorney explains the online relationship began with someone who was 19 years old at the time and that the communications began in February 2022. They described this individual as a "friend-turned stalker" and that the councilmember was steered into conversations the individual knew would be damaging to Torres' reputation.

"Under the guise of eroticism, he would insist on discussing topics related to my client's interest in the young man's age group and continued pushing the boundaries until my client felt compelled to reciprocate the talk as part of the role-play scenario," Torres' attorney said.

Once the conversation crossed into this territory, that's when Torres' attorney said the extortion began. They said Torres felt manipulated after the individual used false statements, made during role play, against him and would ask for large sums of money.

Torres' attorney said he reported his situation to law enforcement. They reiterated that he has been cooperative in the investigation and that he wants to clear his name. Torres' attorney concluded that their client wants to get back to serving the people of his district.

Last week when the story was first reported, Mayor Matt Mahan only said the police department was working hard to find the truth, but did not elaborate.

Previous reporting by KTVU's Jesse Gary is included in this report.