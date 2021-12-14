Friends, family plead for return of woman who vanished in San Francisco

Family and friends of a San Mateo woman who disappeared in San Francisco over the weekend are asking for help.

They said Nikita New went missing after taking a walk while waiting for friends.

Her mother Maria New drove to San Francisco Tuesday night to meet with a KTVU crew and speak about the search for her 28-year-old daughter.

She said she's desperate for answers and concerned for her daughter's safety.

Friend Christine Krolik said she was with New when she was last seen in the Potrero neighborhood Saturday afternoon.

They were planning to attend a musical at Potrero Stage, a theater on 18th street, with some friends.

"She couldn't get in because she didn't have her vaccine card even though she's vaccinated. I offered to send her an Uber to get back home. She insisted that it was a neighborhood," Krolik said.

New had previously lost her wallet and phone, Krolik said.

New said she would visit cafes and shops in the area and meet up with Krolik about two hours later, around 4 p.m. after the performance ended.

But she never returned.

"It was getting dark and I called the police," said Krolik.

She has put up flyers in the area

Krolik said there has not been any activity on Nikita's email and social media accounts.

It's unclear if there is any activity on her bank and credit cards since her disappearance.

"She actually does suffer from depression, and she does take medication for that," said Krolik, "She's never disappeared like this."

Family and friends describe Nikita as five-foot-one, weighs 100 pounds and has brown hair and eyes.

She was wearing a black jacket and white shorts. She was carrying a brightly colored backpack.

Nikita has a large tattoo on her left thigh

"I am your mother. I love you. I want to make sure you're okay," Maria New said. She had been planning to come to San Francisco to visit her daughter for Christmas. She never imagined that she would be here on this night asking for help in finding Nikita.

Friends say Nikita does have ID on her, but it's unclear if she has money.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.