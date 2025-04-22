San Francisco food truck opening pop-up shop thanks to downtown revitalization

The Brief A program that seeks to revitalize downtown San Francisco by activating vacant spaces is expanding this summer. One of the recipients is a popular taco truck that will get a pop-up in the Union Square area. Al Pastor Papi was once received honors for ‘Top Bay Area Burrito’. They offer Mexico City-style tacos and flavor.



San Francisco's Vacant to Vibrant program is expanding once more with plans for a Union Square restaurant and other businesses that will fill once-vacant properties in the city's downtown. One of the recipients is bringing their authentic tacos to the area in their first brick and mortar.

The revitalization effort, which is a partnership between the nonprofit SF New Deal that supports small businesses and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development, seeks to transform downtown and boost the economy.

Vacant to Vibrant started in 2023. This week, officials behind this partnership said this summer's openings will mark a significant milestone for the program. They've seen their 21st storefront opening since the program's launch and another 25 businesses are slated to open over the next year, they said.

Mexico City flavors near Union Square

Miguel Escobedo, founder and chef of Al Pastor Papi, is one of the recipients of the program.

He's no stranger to the Bay Area's culinary scene. In 1999, he and his brother founded Papalote. That endeavor put him on the map and got him exposure on the Food Network.

"I left that in 2017," he said. His brother still runs Papalote, but Escobedo went on to run Al Pastor Papi, founding the food truck in 2018. "I was a food truck for six years," said Escobedo.

He went on to get recognized by the San Francisco Chronicle as having the "Top Bay Area Burrito." KTVU caught up with Escobedo back in 2022 where he demonstrated what it takes to make his burrito. At the time, he told us he went to a culinary institute in Mexico City to learn the art of al pastor. He was born in Mexico City.

He said Mexico City-style tacos got a little lost in the whole birria craze (those are the cheesy, juicy tacos you dip in a consome.) He reminds us of this very important detail: "The original Mexico City-style taco is a corn tortilla, protein, onion, cilantro and salsa."

He says ‘El Trompo’, the vertical spit roast, makes all the difference to his al pastor, the spit-roasted pork used in his dishes.

City of opportunity

The turnaround in getting this brick and mortar opportunity is pretty fast. Escobedo said Vacant to Vibrant reached out to him in early March. The space for his pop-up is reportedly in a former Chipotle franchise.

"We're truly a block from Union Square. That was the beauty of the project," said Escobedo. "This is a unique experience for both of us. They were looking for an established brand in San Francisco."

He said he's seeing tremendous support from SF New Deal.

Al Pastor Papi press materials.

"Vacant to Vibrant is a movement that proves small businesses are the heartbeat of a thriving city," said Simon Bertrang, executive director of SF New Deal, the nonprofit that runs Vacant to Vibrant.

He said they are working hand in hand with local small businesses, property owners and key partners like JPMorganChase on building a downtown that reflects the diverse spirit of San Francisco.

"These long-term leases downtown and new pop-ups in Union Square signal real momentum, showing that when we invest in small businesses, we invest in the future of our city," Bertrang said.

Escobedo said it's an honor to bring his authentic flavor to what he undeniably considers an "iconic neighborhood." He was enthused to be just two blocks from the Powell Street Cable Car Turnaround.

Cutting red tape

San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie said the Vacant to Vibrant program is reinvigorating downtown.

"Every time a new business takes over a vacant space, it breathes new life into our commercial corridors," said Mayor Daniel Lurie. "By breaking down barriers for small business owners, Vacant to Vibrant is fueling San Francisco’s comeback.

Lurie thanked JPMorganChase for their support of the public-private partnership. The firm is furthering its commitment to the program with an additional $500,000 in funding. One of their representatives said they believe small and mid-sized businesses are the backbone of the economy.

What's next:

You can expect Al Pastor Papi to make its debut at 232 O'Farrell Street near Union Square this summer.

Other new pop-ups and developments

Other downtown pop-ups included in this summer's Vacant to Vibrant expansion include: Nooworks, a Mission-based apparel brand, at 236 Powell Street in the Union Square area. Craftivity, a hands-on arts and crafts studio that specializes in team-building experiences and creative group events, will pop-up at 215 Fremont Suite 1.

In addition to new pop-ups, four businesses that opened last summer through the program will get long-term leases. Businesses that have now signed multi-year lease agreements include: Hungry Crumbs at 215 Fremont Street, 5B, Koolfi Creamery at 50 Fremont Street, Paper Son Cafe at 303 2nd Street, N102, and Studio Aurora at 302 Valencia Street.

These businesses join seven others that were previous recipients of the Vacant to Vibrant program in securing long-term leases.

Andre Torrez is a digital content producer for KTVU. Email Andre at andre.torrez@fox.com or call him at 510-874-0579.

The Source Vacant to Vibrant press release, interview with Al Pastor Papi chef and founder Miguel Escobedo.