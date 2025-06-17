Frontier Valley wants Trump to declare national emergency to build tech city in Alameda

The founder of a company is calling on President Trump to declare a national security emergency, so he can build a new tech city on the site of a former Naval Air Base in Alameda.

Frontier Valley founder James Ingallinera said in a promotional spot that developing a 512-acre site in Alameda will allow the United States to stay ahead of other countries.

"Elon-level ambition is the bar," he said in the promo, referring to Elon Musk. "In this zone, we will all-out pursue and achieve the absolute most radical deep-tech moonshots that mankind can imagine, and beyond. Frontier Valley will be the home and the birthplace of a thousand new Elons, a thousand new Space Xs."

Ingallinera was building off Trump's promise to build 10 "Freedom Cities" on the campaign trail, which he said would serve as deregulated spaces to spark innovation.

According to the San Francisco Chronicle, plans are already in the works in Alameda at Frontier Valley's proposed site but that Ingallinera had not contacted them about the proposal.

KTVU reached out to the city of Alameda for a response but has not heard back.