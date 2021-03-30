Fugitive arrested, Santa Rosa police say he drove car into homeless camp killing 1

article

Santa Rosa police say a fugitive wanted on murder charges is now in custody after being apprehended in Sacramento Tuesday afternoon.

Clifford Adams, 53, of Santa Rosa is facing murder and attempted murder charges. On March 23, police said he drove his car into two people at a homeless encampment on Roberts Avenue.

Kellie Jones, 43, a mother of two, was killed while she sat next to her tent when she became pinned under the car. Police said Adams plowed into the tent intentionally after he was involved in an argument with another man who was visiting the camp. The other man narrowly escaped with a leg injury.

Jones had no involvement with the argument. Friends said she was not the intended target.