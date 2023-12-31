Fundraiser created for Oakland officer killed in line of duty

article

A GoFundMe has been created for Oakland police officer Tuan Le, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

Le was killed while he was responding to a burglary of a cannabis-related business in the early morning of Friday in Jack London Square, near Ninth Avenue and Embarcadero. Several arrests have been made in connection of a burglary that preceded the death of Le, though no one was been arrested and charged for his murder.

The Oakland native was born in Saigon, Vietnam and joined the Oakland Police Department in 2014.

According to the GoFundMe, he worked as a community resource officer in West Oakland.

Featured article

The fundraiser is set up by the Oakland Chinatown Chamber Foundation.

"Officer Le's passing leaves a void not only to his family, but also in the community he serves", said Carl Chan, president of the foundation.

The fundraiser is to help support the family he leaves behind; his wife, mother, and two dogs.

RELATED COVERAGE: Sorrowful reaction to Oakland Police Officer killed in the line of duty