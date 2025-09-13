Fundraiser established to support family of father killed in San Francisco stabbing

article

A GoFundMe has been established seeking donations to support the family of Robert Byrd, who was fatally stabbed while walking with his son near a San Francisco school.

The Commodore Sloat Elementary School Parents’ Club Organization established the campaign on Saturday in order to help Byrd’s family cover funeral costs and to provide financial support.

"Robert was a devoted father, a loving son, and a joyful presence to everyone who knew him," the PCO said on the GoFundMe page. "Family and friends remember him as someone who brought laughter and warmth wherever he went, a person who took life seriously but always found ways to share joy. His greatest love was his son, who was holding his hand in the moments before this tragedy occurred."

As of Saturday evening, the fundraiser has gathered about $9,500 of a $20,000.

What happened

Byrd, 35, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday while crossing the street near Commodore Sloat Elementary School with his 8-year-old son, after getting into some sort of argument with a suspect who was later identified as 42-year-old Daniel Patrick Rodriguez.

Interim San Francisco Police Chief Paul Yep did not describe what the two fought about or whether they had any prior relationship, though said Rodriguez was arrested on Friday.

Yep said that more than 60 officers worked on the case and used technology like Automated Licence Plate Readers and drones to identify Rodriguez and find him.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office is already looking at the case and her prosecutors will make a charging decision in the days following the arrest.