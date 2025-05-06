Expand / Collapse search

Fundraiser at Que Rico Nightclub in Oakland after 11th burglary

Published  May 6, 2025
OAKLAND, Calif. - Community members in Oakland on Tuesday will hold a special fundraiser for an LGBTQ nightclub that was broken into last week – the 11th time in four years, the owners said. 

Video shows two people breaking into Que Rico Nightclub on 15th Street before stealing $25,000 worth of alcohol, an ATM and causing thousands of dollars in damage, Valentino Carillo wrote. 

Organizers will be selling tacos beginning at 6 p.m. 

There is also a GoFundMe to help pay for security upgrades.

