Funeral held for fallen Vacaville police officer

The Bay Area law enforcement community will say final goodbyes to Vacaville police Officer Matthew Bowen, who was killed in the line of duty, on Tuesday morning.

Bowen is being honored with a funeral and a procession before he will be laid to rest today. Multiple police departments attended to show their support for the Vacaville Police Department.

The hearse carrying Bowen's body was flanked by dozens of police cruisers as it traveled under a large draped flag on the way to the funeral. That flag was raised by the Contra Costa County Fire Department and Vacaville Fire Department to honor Bowen.

Bowen died in the line of duty, hit and killed during a traffic stop on July 11th. He was 32 years old.

He joined the department in June of 2023, after spending three and a half years with the Concord Police Department. He is survived by his wife and two young sons. Flags at the state capitol were flown at half staff in his honor.

The Vacaville police chief said. Bowen had a magnetic personality.

"We lost a tremendous police officer, but an even better human being. Somebody that always had a smile on his face, a positive attitude, loved his family, dearly loved this community," the chief said.

The driver who struck Bowen, 24-year-old Serena Rodriguez, has been charged with murder. A judge has ordered a report to see if she's mentally competent enough to stand trial. Prosecutors say she was allegedly under the influence of drugs when she was taken into custody. She initially ran from the scene of

the crash, but she was stopped by a witness, police said. The DA's office is alleging she hit Officer Bowen on purpose.

This service is closed to the public, but it will be livestreamed by the city of Vacavillle, so community members can pay their respects. Following the funeral service at 10:30 a.m., there will be a procession through the city of Vacaville. Some highway ramps will be closed until 3:00 today, including Vaca Valley Parkway on the northbound and southbound side of Interstate 505, Alamo Drive, going eastbound and westbound on Interstate 80, as well as Allison Drive on eastbound Interstate 80.

Members of the public are encouraged to line the route of the procession. Flags placed along the route have been donated by local organizations for the public to wave.