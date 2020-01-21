FurCon video: Domestic violence suspect restrained by ‘furries’ until police arrive

Video of a bizarre scene from San Jose's FurCon last Friday shows several people rushing to the aid of a woman being punched by a man in a car outside of the event.

People, dressed as furry animals, also known as 'furries', pulled the suspect out of a car and held him down until police arrived.

The suspect was arrested on domestic violence charges.

Further Confusion, or FurCon, is an annual event in downtown San Jose where people dress up in fur costumes.