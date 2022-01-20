Game-day pico de gallo recipe from Pam Cook

article

On game-day, for me, it is all about the chips and salsa!

My favorite is a fresh pico de gallo.

Ingredients

5 or 6 tomatoes – I prefer vine ripened

1 to 2 small to medium yellow or white onions

Large bunch of fresh cilantro

2 to 3 limes (I like a lot of nice lime flavor)

1 lemon

salt and pepper (I really like sea salt or pink Himalayan for great flavor)

You can also add a little diced jalapeño pepper if you like hot salsa.

Preparation

Dice the tomatoes and onion into a glass or plastic bowl (not metal).

Finely chop the cilantro.

Squeeze the lime and lemon into the bowl with the tomato and onion.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Cover and place in the fridge for a couple of hours before serving.

It’s that simple!