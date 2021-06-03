Garbage truck overturns in Fremont, driver nowhere to be found at smelly scene

A garbage truck overturned early Thursday morning and Fremont and the driver seems to have taken off from the smelly scene.

The truck, first reported as a big rig, overturned just after 3 a.m. on the Warren Avenue off-ramp from Interstate Highway 880 in the southbound direction.

The California Highway Patrol said the truck was "abandoned upon arrival."

Officers said they tried calling hospitals to see if there were any walk-ins, but so far, the CHP said there is no sign of the driver.

Six hours after the accident, crews were still cleaning up mounds of debris and trash from the scene.