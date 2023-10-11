A gas leak shut down traffic in San Francisco's Cow Hollow neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

The city's Department of Emergency Management initially sent out an alert at 4:00 p.m. advising people to avoid the area of Fillmore and Filbert streets for fire activity. Fire officials later confirmed that the incident was, in fact, a large gas leak stemming from a vehicle collision in the 2200 block of Filbert Street.

Firefighters, police and Pacific Gas & Electric crews were dispatched to the scene.

The area remains closed to both vehicle and foot traffic as crews work to fix the problem.

There is no estimated time of when the area will reopen.

Bay City News contributed to this report.