Gas prices soar in California while other states fall

Though inflation is running at 3% in California year over year, Bay Area gasoline prices are up 9% and climbing for the foreseeable future. Pain at the pump is more real than you might have imagined.

The smart money shops at Mash Gas in Orinda is because a gallon of regular is 63 cents, below the Bay Area average.

"I wait to come to this station specifically. So, I could have filled up somewhere else, but I'd rather do it here. They're all so nice here," said customer Buvo Calvin.

"The cheap prices make good relationships and trust between us and our customers. That's why they keep coming," said Mash Gas & Food Manager Medhi Boostanpour.

By the numbers:

With an average Bay Area price of $5.12, why do people love Mash Gas and other discounters? It's because if you pay the credit price for regular, it is $4.50, saving you $8.58. If you pay the cash price, you will save $10.

In checking the AAA's seven major Bay Area regional markets, a gallon of regular grade is 52 cents higher than a year ago.

Contrast that with Los Angeles at $4.79 a gallon; 33 cents cheaper than the Bay Area and a penny less than Angelenos paid a year ago.

Last Friday, California's Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, an independent watchdog agency that oversees the state's petroleum market, issued an advisory over potential gas price spikes following the early February fire at the Martinez refinery.

The fire at the refinery cut a lot of the supply and lowered competition, which jacked up prices.

Customers are not so sure of that.

Local perspective:

"You know they use it as an excuse. There's no reason to raise the price. It's just an excuse," said customer Sergio Blandon.

"Corporate greed. Lining their pockets and not thinking of the everyday citizen that needs to gas up their car and get to places," said customer Mary Beth Carter.

Nationwide, the average is $3.16 a gallon, 12 cents less than a year ago, and $1.99 less than in the Bay Area. Gas prices bring up the controversial Trump card.

"All the things that the president is talking about in energy will lower the cost of everything. It will be coming down everywhere, including here, hopefully," said customer Scott Free.

"Our president promised us that he will lower the prices on everything. They say we want to lower the prices on gas, groceries. So disappointed that it's not happening," countered customer Noris Nehrebetki.

The Martinez refinery sent out a statement that the refinery would be down for several more weeks with occasional flaring. What is happening for sure, as spring approaches, the switch to cleaner burning gasoline will raise prices once again.