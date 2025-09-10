'Vile and reprehensible': California, Bay Area leaders react to Charlie Kirk shooting

article

The Brief Rightwing activist Charlie Kirk was shot and killed at an event in Utah on Wednesday afternoon. California and Bay Area politicians were quick to condemn the act of violence.



Charlie Kirk, the founder of right-wing youth activist organization Turning Point USA, was shot and killed at an event in Orem, Utah on Wednesday afternoon. Elected officials in California have been quick to condemn the act of violence.

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who in May hosted Charlie Kirk on his podcast, "This is Gavin Newsom," posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), shortly after news of the shooting broke.

"The attack on Charlie Kirk is disgusting, vile, and reprehensible. In the United States of America, we must reject political violence in EVERY form," he said,

Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi also decried political violence as "horrific."

"The horrific shooting today at Utah Valley University is reprehensible. Political violence has absolutely no place in our nation," Pelosi posted. "All Americans should pray for Charlie Kirk's recovery and hold the entire (Utah Valley University) community in our hearts as they endure the trauma of this gun violence."

California Senator Alex Padilla wrote that political violence has "no place in our democracy."

"America was founded on the freedom to disagree. Political violence has no place in our democracy. The shooting of Charlie Kirk is reprehensible and sickening. I am praying for him and his family during this time," Padilla posted.

Senator Adam Schiff posted that his thoughts are with Kirk's family.

"Horrified to see reports that Charlie Kirk was shot at an event in Utah today. It's just awful. The increasing degree of political violence in this country is a threat to everyone. And it must end. My thoughts are with the Kirk family," Schiff posted to X.

Former vice president and California attorney general Kamala Harris wrote that the news was "deeply disturbing."

"I am deeply disturbed by the shooting in Utah. Doug and I send our prayers to Charlie Kirk and his family. Let me be clear: political violence has no place in America. I condemn this act, and we all must work together to ensure this does not lead to more violence," Harris posted on X.