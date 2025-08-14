Border Patrol agents post up outside Newsom's 'BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE'

The Brief Border Patrol agents showed up outside California Gov. Gavin Newsom's press conference in Los Angeles on Thursday. "BORDER PATROL HAS SHOWED UP AT OUR BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!," Newsom's office posted on social media. Newsom announced that California would move forward with a partisan plan to redraw congressional maps, in direct response to a GOP-led effort in Texas.



California Gov. Gavin Newsom often holds news conferences accompanied by state troopers, the California Highway Patrol. So it was unusual on Thursday, when Newsom was greeted by the Trump administration’s border patrol agents.

California redistricting effort

What we know:

Newsom appeared at the Japanese American National Museum in Los Angeles to announce that California will move forward with a partisan plan to redraw congressional maps, to help his party win five more U.S. House seats in 2026.

The move is a direct response to a Republican-led effort in Texas, pushed by President Donald Trump as his party seeks to maintain its slim House majority after the midterm elections.

Newsom had seemingly issued an open invitation for the event the day before — one that border patrol agents, operating under federal control, appeared to accept. Agents were seen stationed around the museum.

Border Patrol agents post up

What they're saying:

"BORDER PATROL HAS SHOWED UP AT OUR BIG BEAUTIFUL PRESS CONFERENCE! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED!," the governor's office posted on X.

As of late, Newsom has been borrowing from Trump's political playbook, with bold and combative rhetoric online.

"TRUMP’S PRIVATE ARMY IS ILLEGALLY ON PRIVATE PROPERTY!!!! WE WILL NOT BE INTIMIDATED BY THIS WEAK LITTLE MAN!!!" Newsom's office said.

According to FOX 11, border patrol agents detained at least one man during Thursday’s event. Others were seen walking around the museum as car horns blared. U.S. Border Patrol Chief Patrol Agent Greg Bovino was among them, telling reporters they were there "making Los Angeles a safer place."

Featured article

The dust-up is the latest in a series of clashes between California Democrats and the Trump administration. Before this redistricting fight, they sparred over Trump’s hard-line immigration tactics — including deploying the National Guard to Los Angeles to subdue protesters.

In June, Democratic U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla was ejected from a Los Angeles press conference hosted by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem. Padilla was handcuffed by Secret Service agents as he tried to speak up about immigration raids that have sparked protests across California and the nation.