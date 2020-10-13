George Floyd mural unveiled in his hometown of Houston on week of his birthday

Family and friends of George Floyd joined community members in his hometown of Houston to unveil a mural ahead of his birthday this week.

George Floyd mural unveiled in Houston

To a cheering crowd, the colorful portrait of Floyd was unveiled on Monday, to mark what would have been his 47th birthday on Wednesday.

George Floyd mural unveiled in Houston (KTRK / NNS)

The family took the opportunity to not only honor Floyd but to call on people to cast their ballots, as the mural was adorned with the words: “Be the change” and “Go vote.”

George Floyd mural unveiled in Houston

"Let's get out and vote and show our ancestors and everyone -- if we be the change, fight for this change, and we gonna get the change," said Floyd’s brother Rodney.

Advertisement

His other brother Philonise echoed that sentiment saying it’s what his eldest sibling would have wanted. “Let's get justice,” he said, “and let's make sure we can help change the world, just like George wanted to do."

George Floyd died in the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25. His killing sparked months of nationwide protests and calls for police reform.