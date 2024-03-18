German shepherd pup shot in San Jose; 2 suspects sought

article

A German shepherd pup named Marley was shot in the skull as her owner slept in San Jose and police on Monday asked the public for help in finding the suspects.

According to police, Marley was shot on Jan. 11 at 6:35 a.m. near Ann Darling Drive and McKee Road.

When officers arrived, police found Marley had been shot with a bullet that entered her skull and exited below the jaw line. She also hurt her right paw.

Marley's owner said she was asleep when she woke up to the sound of gunshots, police said.

She followed the noise and saw that Marley was running back home from across McKee Road, police said.

It turned out that two suspects – one is possibly a man in his 20s who wore a yellow jacket – were allegedly involved in the "heartless shooting of a defenseless dog," police said.

The Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program is offering a $1,000 award to anyone with information leading to the apprehension and conviction of those involved.

Anyone with information about these cases or similar cases is asked to contact Detective Lindenberg #4673 or Detective Martinez #4533 of the San José Police Assaults Unit via email: 4673@sanjoseca.gov/4533@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4161.

