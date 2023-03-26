Get ready: Bay Area faces more stormy weather

A storm system brewing off the Gulf of Alaska will make its way toward the Bay Area, forecasters said.

The system will travel south, down off of the British Columbia coastline and strengthen as it traverses the Pacific Northwest.

Light rain will develop over the North Bay late Monday night, but the brunt of the storm arrives Tuesday morning.

The cold front will sweep through the entire Bay Area and Central Coast on Tuesday.

Southerly winds will increase ahead of and along the cold front late Monday night into Tuesday and remain gusty until passing the region.

Expect wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph across much of our area and potentially greater than 60 mph in the favored coastal gaps, ridges and peaks. These wind speeds, even for a short period of time, will increase the risk of downed trees and power outages.

By Wednesday, the Bay Area should dry out, forecasters said.

The storm, comes right behind an atmospheric river last week that brought severe wind and rain. Many are stealing recovering from that wet weather system.

"Given how saturated our soil is, it could really have an impact," National Weather Service Roger Gass told KTVU Saturday morning.

Gass said this storm will be decently potent, though the NWS is not classifying it as an atmospheric river.