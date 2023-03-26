Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 5:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Wind Advisory
from MON 4:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Mendocino County Coast, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior
Winter Weather Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until WED 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Northern Lake County
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM PDT until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Mendocino County Coast
Wind Advisory
from MON 8:00 PM PDT until TUE 5:00 AM PDT, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 2:00 PM PDT, San Francisco County, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from MON 11:00 PM PDT until TUE 11:00 AM PDT, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore

Get ready: Bay Area faces more stormy weather

Severe Weather
Unseasonably cold, clear day

It will be a clear chilly day Sunday in the Bay Area. A storm will roll in Monday night and stick around until mid-week.

OAKLAND, Calif. - A storm system brewing off the Gulf of Alaska will make its way toward the Bay Area, forecasters said.

The system will travel south, down off of the British Columbia coastline and strengthen as it traverses the Pacific Northwest.

Light rain will develop over the North Bay late Monday night, but the brunt of the storm arrives Tuesday morning.

The cold front will sweep through the entire Bay Area and Central Coast on Tuesday.

Southerly winds will increase ahead of and along the cold front late Monday night into Tuesday and remain gusty until passing the region.

Expect wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph across much of our area and potentially greater than 60 mph in the favored coastal gaps, ridges and peaks. These wind speeds, even for a short period of time, will increase the risk of downed trees and power outages.

By Wednesday, the Bay Area should dry out, forecasters said.

The storm, comes right behind an atmospheric river last week that brought severe wind and rain. Many are stealing recovering from that wet weather system.

"Given how saturated our soil is, it could really have an impact," National Weather Service Roger Gass told KTVU Saturday morning.

Gass said this storm will be decently potent, though the NWS is not classifying it as an atmospheric river.