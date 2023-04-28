'Get your butts in the seats at 5:00': Curry warns Warriors fans of early start time

Steph Curry and San Francisco transportation authorities are warning Golden State Warriors fans about the 5:00 p.m. start time for Game 6 against the Sacramento Kings.

Normally NBA playoff games are scheduled during prime time, but Friday's game is set abnormally early, which has players and fans talking.

"Make sure you get your butts in the seats at 5:00, tip-off," Steph Curry said Thursday. "It's a little early but everyone get off work early in the Bay, let's go!"

The San Francisco Bay Ferry officials also chimed in on game time and the logistics of getting fans to the Chase Center by tip-off.

"We're aware that in its conspiracy to kneecap the Warriors' dynasty, the NBA has scheduled Friday's Game 6 for 5:00 pm in hopes fans will arrive late," wrote @SFBayFerry on Twitter. "Not on our watch. We're working on an updated itinerary for reserved service to @ChaseCenter."

Fans took to social media calling it a crime to schedule that early, adding traffic and parking will be a nightmare.

"Kings and Warriors has brought in more views than Lakers and Grizzlies and they got us playing at 5pm," tweeted one fan with a facepalm emoji. "gotta give me time to get off work lol."

Nonetheless, the game is set as the Warriors are looking to close out the playoff series at home.

If they do, there’s a possibility of an all-California Western Conference semifinal if the Lakers also win tonight against Memphis.

ALSO: Warriors hope to eliminate Kings in Game 6